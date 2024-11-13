Rotary unveils $9m healthcare programme for Nigeria

Rotary International, in partnership with the Gates Foundation, has launched a $9 million initiative to improve healthcare services in Nigeria, starting with Kebbi State.

Dr Aloysius Dele Balogun, Rotary Country Committee Lead in Nigeria and member of the Rotary Club Agege, in a statement, said this was in response to the continued threat of malaria, pneumonia and diarrheal diseases to children under five in the country.

“As part of the broader Rotary Healthy Communities Challenge’ (RHCC), the Nigeria programme, guided by the Federal Ministry of Health, will address the specific health needs in Kebbi State and one additional state to be determined at a later stage.

“Over 2,750 community health workers will be trained and deployed to provide essential diagnosis, treatment, and care for malaria, pneumonia, and diarrhoea, significantly reducing childhood mortality in these regions.

“Rotary is committed to improving health outcomes by empowering communities.”

“Through this initiative, we are equipping our community healthcare workers with the tools and training necessary to deliver life-saving services right where they are needed the most,” Dr Balogun said.