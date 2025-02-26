Rotary International spends $3bn to eradicate polio

The Rotary International said it has so far spent $3 billion to eradicate polio worldwide.

Speaking during a symbolic polio immunisation exercise at the Masaka area of Nasarawa State, the Chair of the Rotary International Polio Plus Committee, Michael McGovern, said the investment has led to 20 million children who have not been disabled.

McGovern, who urged the Nigerian government and other stakeholders not to relent in the fight against the virus, emphasised the importance of continued efforts to protect children from the devastating effects of polio.

“Over the years, we have invested nearly $3 billion. It’s a lot of money, but we are happy to do it because we see the benefit. The biggest impression that everyone has to have here is to see the beautiful children and recognise the importance of their health and ensuring they receive necessary immunisations is vital for them to live healthy lives.”

He noted that Nigeria remains at risk with cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus still being recorded, saying, “While the cases aren’t huge in number, they are crucially important in terms of eradicating this sad, sad disease once and for all”.

McGovern, however, acknowledged the tireless work of frontline health workers, who venture into difficult terrains to ensure that children receive vaccines.

“We particularly want to acknowledge the frontline workers who go out into the heat, into so many places, and the mothers who make sure their children are immunised. It’s life-saving. It makes a difference.”

He also recognised the contributions of international partners such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, but emphasised the critical role of local communities, noting, “In the end, it’s the local communities that make the difference, ensuring children are immunised and have a healthy future”.