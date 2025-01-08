Rotary injects $2m into maternal, child healthcare in Nigeria

The Rotary International Foundation has committed about $2 million grant to maternal and child healthcare in Nigeria, in a bid to build on the organisation’s efforts in polio eradication.

Daily Trust reports that Nigeria was declared free of polio in 2020 – a development that excites critical stakeholders in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing, Victor Onukwugha, Past District Governor and Chairman of the Trustee Chair’s Visit to Nigeria committee, who emphasised the importance of the ongoing efforts, disclosed that Rotary International Foundation Trustee Chair, Mark D. Maloney, is set to visit Nigeria next week.

According to Onukwugha, the visit presents a valuable opportunity for Nigeria to access greater benefits from the global humanitarian organisation.

Onukwugha disclosed that the district benefited from $2 million in grants under the Programme of Scale, dedicated to improving maternal and child health from the Rotary International Foundation.

He explained that the Rotary Foundation provides four types of grants – District Grants, Global Grants, Disaster Fund, and the newest addition, the Programme of Scale.

“These are the avenues through which the Rotary Foundation continues to make a difference globally,” he said.

According to him, the visit would spotlight the initiatives of all the six Rotary districts in Nigeria that made up the Rotary International District 9127 and further advocate for Rotary’s humanitarian work in the country.

“Since its establishment, only three countries in the world have benefited from it, Nigeria being one, and the Nigerian fund, which is about $2 million, is channeled to maternal and child care,” he said.

He said the visit would also avail Maloney the opportunity to know how the fund has been spent, knowing fully well that Nigeria would still benefit more from the foundation.

He also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu would host the Rotary International Chief during the visit.

He said the visit of Maloney, alongside his spouse, Gay, from January 15 to 20, 2025, underscores the significant role Rotary plays in global humanitarian efforts, with a particular focus on its impact in Nigeria.

Maloney, who would also hold a town hall meeting with Rotarians and non-Rotarians in Nigeria in Abuja during the visit, would also witness a symbolic polio immunization exercise considering the feat the country has made to combat polio.

Noting that Nigeria has been a significant beneficiary, particularly in its fight against polio, Onukwugha said, “Through donations from Nigerians and people in over 200 countries, Rotary has helped Nigeria transition from being the country with the highest polio cases to being polio-free since 2020.”

Emphasising Rotary’s global impact, particularly in eradicating polio, Onukwugha highlighted the humanitarian body’s ongoing partnership with the Nigerian government, which resulted in the country being formally certified polio-free in 2020.

“Recently, the Nigeria Polio Plus Committee donated $14 million to sustain polio eradication efforts. This collaboration demonstrates Rotary’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s health sector.

“This is the first time in many years that a Trustee Chair of the Rotary Foundation is visiting Nigeria, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents.

“Rotary International, founded in 1905 as a fellowship and service organisation, established its humanitarian arm, the Rotary International Foundation, in 1917.

“From a modest beginning of $26.05, the foundation’s endowment has grown to over $2 billion.

“The foundation has become the engine through which Rotary has been doing good all over the world,” Onukwugha noted.

Maloney is expected to also visit Lagos before he departs from the country.