Rotary empowers FCT farmers, IDPs with modern inputs

The Rotary Foundation, a non-profit arm of the organization, on Thursday empowered farmers and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Wassa Community, Apo, Abuja, with modern…

The Rotary Foundation, a non-profit arm of the organization, on Thursday empowered farmers and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Wassa Community, Apo, Abuja, with modern techniques.

The techniques included seed planters, insecticides and pest control sprayers, among others.

President, Rotary Club of Abuja, Wuse II, Justina Princess Oladotun, said it was in partnership between Rotary Clubs of Abuja Wuse II, District 9125, and Minden, Nabraska, District 5630, through the foundation’s sponsored Global Grant project of Vocational Training Team (VTT) for Improved Agricultural Economy in the community.

FG withdraws charges against Seplat CEO

Transcorp confirms Otedola’s 5.52% shares acquisition

She said members of the community had undergone training on how to use the modern tools.

“This project is indeed a testament to the power of collaboration and international partnerships. It is also a shining example of the kind of work that Rotary International Clubs are doing around the world to make a difference in their respective communities and make the world a better place.

“Let us continue to work together and make a positive impact on earth,” she said.