Rotary Club, REA inaugurate solar power project in Abuja community

The Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama, in partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), on Friday, inaugurated 30 solar panels in Galuwyi community, Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

It also commissioned the renovated health centre and laid the foundation for the centre’s maternal wing.

Speaking, the District Governor, District 9125 of Rotary International, Goddy Nnadi, said: “Upon findings that the community had been without light since its existence, Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama, and REA stepped in by installing the solar power equipment. I plead with members of the community to ensure it is maintained and used judiciously.”

The President of Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, Yusuf Alli, said: “This project was conceived about 10 months ago when the managing director of REA attended my investiture as the president of the Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama. We did a needs assessment and discovered that in the last 40 to 50 years, this village has not experienced any form of electricity. Hence the usefulness of the project. Galuwyi 1, Galuwyi 2 and Rugan Fulani communities would benefit from the project.”

Managing Director of REA, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo, while stating that the 30 solar panels are capable of generating 40 watts of electricity, pledged that the government would continue to provide access to reliable electric power supply for rural dwellers irrespective of where they live.

District Head of Galuwyi, Ezekiel Sariki, while commending the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama and REA for the gesture, promised judicious use of the solar project and assured that it would be secured.