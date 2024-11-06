Rotary Club partners organisations on women, girls’ health

The Rotary District Committee on Maternal and Child Health is partnering with Vina Daniel’s Foundation and four other Humanitarian organisations to enhance community support for women and girls in the Nyanya community, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through menstrual health and hygiene management.

Founder of the Vina Daniels Foundation and a member of the Rotary Club, Lovina Okorn-Ntui, said the collaborative efforts with Rotary International would provide critical healthcare items to nursing and expectant mothers, thereby improving health outcomes within the local communities.

Okorn-Ntui said there were areas in Abuja where people need support, adding that the partners are determined to reach underserved communities that reflect diverse religious backgrounds, including both Muslims and Christians.

She said the initiative was the Rotary District Committee on Maternal and Child Health’s first project in the Nyanya-Karu area since shifting their focus from other neighbourhoods like Bwari and Kubwa.

She said, “We believe it’s important for young girls to understand menstrual hygiene, health, and prepare for the future. However, without proper education, they will lack the knowledge to manage these aspects of their lives.’’

“Many families struggle to afford sanitary pads for their children, making it vital that we provide these essentials.”

Senior Coordinator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Mrs. Onyinijechi Nkata, expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club District 9127 for their commitment to maternal and child health.

Secretary of the District 9127 Committee on Maternal and Child Health, Rotarian Adeleke Ayanronke, reiterated Rotary International’s dedication to improving the conditions of the nursing mothers and children.