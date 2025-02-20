Rotarians tasked on impactful projects, selfless service

The District Governor-elect for Rotary International, District 9127, Dame Dame Princess Joy Nky Okoro, has urged clubs in the district to embark on impactful projects for the masses.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja, during the District’s Learning Seminar, Okoro said Rotary International was determined to “Unite for Good” in 2025/2026.

She said: “Rotary International President’s message serves as a call to action, a reminder that our strength lies in our unity and our ability to include diverse voices. As Rotary International President reminds us, ‘Rotary’s impact grows when we expand our reach and deepen our connections.’

“Today, we answer that call by committing to grow Rotary’s presence in every corner of our district, especially in states where our footprint is minimal or non-existent. We must work to unite our society.

She stressed the importance of retaining members and attracting new ones who reflect the diversity of their communities.

“We need to mentor new members and leaders to ensure sustainability and passion in every new club, while focusing on membership growth by making Rotary irresistible—through meaningful projects, engaging meetings, and a culture of inclusivity,” she said.

Earlier, the District Governor of District 9127, Mike Ukachi Nwanoshiri, who is set to hand over to the District Governor-elect on July 1, emphasized the importance of setting measurable, achievable, reliable, and sustainable goals for the greater community.

“The training for our members is crucial because without it, they will not understand the vision of the District Governor-elect. I invested in training during my year, and that has contributed to my successful tenure,” he said.