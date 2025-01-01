Rooney leaves Plymouth Argyle after dismal run

Head coach Wayne Rooney has left Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle by mutual agreement.

The 39-year-old former England captain oversaw just four league wins and suffered 13 defeats in 23 Championship games after taking charge of the Pilgrims in May.

He leaves with them at the foot of the division.

Rooney came to Home Park four months after being sacked by Birmingham City following an 83-day spell in charge that brought nine defeats in 15 games.

He and his players were booed following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Oxford United – their sixth defeat in a nine-game winless run that began in early November.