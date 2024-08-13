Rooney issues warning to players after heavy loss

Plymouth Argyle head coach Wayne Rooney says his players will not play again if they repeat their performance in their heavy opening day loss. The…

Plymouth Argyle head coach Wayne Rooney says his players will not play again if they repeat their performance in their heavy opening day loss.

The Pilgrims were thrashed 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday – and the Owls could have scored more – as Argyle failed to create a decent effort on target.

The loss came as the former England captain took charge of the club for the first time in his third role in charge of a second-tier side.

Having been sacked as Birmingham City manager in early January after just two wins in 15 games, the pressure was on Rooney to show he can repeat the career he had as a player as a coach.