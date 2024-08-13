✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports
SPONSOR AD

Rooney issues warning to players after heavy loss

Plymouth Argyle head coach Wayne Rooney says his players will not play again if they repeat their performance in their heavy opening day loss. The…

wayne rooney
wayne rooney

Plymouth Argyle head coach Wayne Rooney says his players will not play again if they repeat their performance in their heavy opening day loss.

The Pilgrims were thrashed 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday – and the Owls could have scored more – as Argyle failed to create a decent effort on target.

The loss came as the former England captain took charge of the club for the first time in his third role in charge of a second-tier side.

Having been sacked as Birmingham City manager in early January after just two wins in 15 games, the pressure was on Rooney to show he can repeat the career he had as a player as a coach.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories