Ronaldo: You may like Messi but I’m the best player in football history

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself the best player in the history of football.

In a recent interview with La Sexta, Ronaldo admitted that fans may prefer eternal rival Lionel Messi, Brazil icon Pele, and 1986 World Cup winner Diego Maradona.

He, however, declared himself the most complete player in history.

“If I finish with 920 or 925 goals, it doesn’t matter. I am the best player in history. Full stop. If I reach 1,000 goals, great. If not, that’s fine too. Numbers don’t lie. I am the most complete player ever. To say Cristiano isn’t complete is a lie. You may prefer Pele, Messi, or Maradona, and I respect that. But I believe I am the best,” he said in the now-viral interview.

Asked why he sees himself as superior to his rivals, he said: “I’m fast, I’m strong, I score with my head, my left foot, my right foot. No one has ever been more complete than me.”

Ronaldo, 39, also revealed that he could have joined Messi at Barcelona earlier in his career.

“Before Manchester United, Barcelona wanted me. I was at Sporting Lisbon, and they tried to sign me. But then United came in, and that’s where I went.”

The Portuguese has won five Ballon d’Or awards in his career as well as several trophies including the Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

The FIFA World Cup remains the only major honour missing from his trophy cabinet.

He won the Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League with Portugal, leading them on both occasions.

Ronaldo featured for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.