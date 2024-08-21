Ronaldo smashes YouTube records with channel launch

Portuguese soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, on Wednesday, launched his YouTube channel. In a post via his social media accounts, Ronaldo said: “The wait is over.…

In a post via his social media accounts, Ronaldo said: “The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey.”

The channel already had 7.9 million subscribers as of the time of filing this report.

After launching at 2pm BST, Ronaldo’s ‘UR’ account became the fastest to reach 100,000 subscribers (55 minutes), breaking a milestone set by ‘Sidemen Reacts’, and to surpass the one million barrier (90 minutes).

It also surpassed the 2.16 million subscribers to Lionel Messi’s account in just two hours, reaching almost double that by 6pm BST.

With about a billion followers across social media, Ronaldo is already the most followed person in the world. His goal with the channel is to engage fans more deeply.

“UR” will provide a glimpse into Ronaldo’s life away from soccer, encompassing his love of the game, his family, his well-being, his business endeavours, and more.

In addition, the channel will host interviews with notable visitors, offering exclusive perspectives into the lives of well-known sportsmen.

“I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media, and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so.

“They will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects,” Ronaldo shared.