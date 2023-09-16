Ronaldo drags Juventus to court over €19.9m unpaid wages – Report

Portuguese football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, is set to sue Juventus over €19.9 million unpaid wages during the COVID era. Ronaldo spent three years in Turin,…

Portuguese football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, is set to sue Juventus over €19.9 million unpaid wages during the COVID era.

Ronaldo spent three years in Turin, having signed for the club after leaving Real Madrid in 2018.

He scored an impressive 101 goals in 134 appearances for Juve, inspiring The Old Lady to two Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia trophy.

The superstar forward played for the Italian giants during the global pandemic.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 38-year-old is seeking €19.9 million that he was promised by Juve when he agreed to defer his wages during the early months of COVID.

The Al Nassr star has decided to proceed with legal action against his old side after requesting the relevant documents from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

He’s not the only ex-Juve star to take legal action.

Recently, Leonardo Bonucci launched legal action against the club, requesting damages after he was unceremoniously frozen out of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

Paulo Dybala, on the other hand, has reached an agreement with Juventus regarding the circa €3m he was owed. He has now dropped his lawsuit regarding compensation for the failure to extend his contract following their initial verbal agreement.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...