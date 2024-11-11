Role of legislature misconstrued in Nigeria – Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajuddeen Abbas, has said many Nigerians fail to understand the role of the legislature in a democracy, stressing that there is the need for proper education.

Abbas said this during the grand finale of the national quiz competition on “the legislature and democracy 2024”, organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja on Monday.

The lawmaker said the event was to equip young Nigerians on the role of the legislature and democratic processes including the principle of checks and balances among the three arms of government.

He said, “Unfortunately, there are often misconceptions among the public regarding the role of the legislature. Some believe that the legislature is simply a body of politicians who sit and debate for the sake of debate. However, the reality is far more profound.

“The legislature is the engine of democracy. It is the place where the voices of the people are heard and where the most important decisions that affect the nation are made. For democracy to function effectively, citizens must understand its processes and the role each institution plays.”

He asked Nigerian youths to brace up for leadership positions not just in politics, but in every sector of society, “knowing that your voice matters and that you can effect positive change.”

In his welcome address, the Director General of NILDS, Prof Abubakar Suleiman, said the event was aimed at facilitating the understanding, workings and practice of democracy among pupils of senior secondary schools in Nigeria.