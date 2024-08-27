Rodriguez joins Rayo Vallecano

Former Real Madrid and Everton playmaker James Rodriguez has joined La Liga club Rayo Vallecano as a free agent. The Colombian, 33, has been without…

Former Real Madrid and Everton playmaker James Rodriguez has joined La Liga club Rayo Vallecano as a free agent.

The Colombian, 33, has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo this summer.

He was named player of the tournament at the Copa America in July after providing six assists in Colombia’s run to the final, where they were beaten by Argentina.

Rayo Vallecano are eighth in La Liga having begun the season with a win and a draw. They finished 17th last season.

Rodriguez won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup and signed for Real Madrid later that summer.

He played 125 times for the Spanish champions before leaving on loan for two years at Bayern Munich. He then joined Everton in 2020.

He played 26 times for the Toffees but left 12 months into a two-year deal in a move to Qatari club Al Rayyan. He joined Olympiakos a year later before moving to Sao Paulo in 2023.