rodri, bonmati are 2024 ballon d’or winners

Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati have been crowned winners of the Ballon d’Or in the men’s and women’s categories at a glitzy ceremony in Paris.

The Manchester City midfielder won a clutch of trophies last season, lifting the Premier League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with City, as well as Euro 2024 with Spain.

On her part, Bonmati won her second successive women’s Ballon d’Or, after leading her club to a historic continental quadruple of titles and claiming the Nations League with her country.

SPONSOR AD

The 26-year-old playmaker joins teammate Alexia Putellas as the only women to win the Ballon d’Or twice, since the award’s inauguration in 2018.

“This cannot be achieved alone, I am very lucky to be surrounded by players who make me better every day,” Bonmati said after receiving the award.

“Thanks to the staff, to the club workers, without you we would not achieve so much success.”

Other award winners were:

Lamine Yamal- Young Player of the Year

Miliano Martinez- Best Goalkeeper of the Year

Carlo Ancelotti- Best Coach of the Year (Men)

Emma Hayes- Best Coach of the Year (Women)

Harry Kane/ Kylian Mbappe – Share Gerd Muller award

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman finished in 14th position.