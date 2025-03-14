Rochas Foundation partners UniJos to tackle out-of-school children crisis

A former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has announced a partnership between the Rochas Foundation and the University of Jos (UniJos) to address the growing crisis of out-of-school children and enhance educational opportunities across Nigeria.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony for the university’s 2024/2025 academic session, Okorocha expressed concern over the high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria and Africa at large.

He said out of the 31,000 students enrolled in Rochas Foundation schools across Jos, Kano, Bauchi, Zaria, Sokoto and other locations, 10% are studying at the University of Jos, with 311 among the newly admitted students.

Also, 68 of the students are from various African countries, while the rest are Nigerians.

Okorocha urged the students to take advantage of the federal government’s student loan scheme to finance their education, describing it as flexible since repayment begins only after graduation and employment.

The Vice-Chancellor of UniJos, Professor Tanko Ishaya, disclosed that 53,912 candidates applied to UniJos across the 2023 and 2024 JAMB sessions, with 22,407 meeting the required cut-off score of 180 and undergoing screening.

He said 10,655 candidates were admitted into its various programmes.

He urged the new students to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the university and strive for academic excellence.