Robertson eyes Dalglish’s Scotland cap record

Not only has Andy Robertson given no consideration to international retirement, but the Scotland captain has also been teasing Sir Kenny Dalglish that he is chasing down his caps record.

The Liverpool left-back, 31, will move third in the all-time list should he make his 81st appearance in the first leg of the Nations League play-off in Greece on Thursday – live on BBC Scotland.

Leading out the national team for that game will take him past Darren Fletcher, leaving just Jim Leighton (91) and Dalglish (102) ahead of him.

Robertson made his Scotland debut under Gordon Strachan in 2014 while at Dundee United and was first made captain by Alex McLeish four years later.