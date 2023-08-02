Robbery suspects attempt to bribe Niger DPO with N500,000

Nine robbery suspects arrested by the police in Niger State have allegedly attempted to bribe a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) with N500, 000 to terminate…

Nine robbery suspects arrested by the police in Niger State have allegedly attempted to bribe a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) with N500, 000 to terminate their case.

The Niger State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this while parading the suspects in Minna, said they were arrested by police operatives attached to Tafa Division with a Volkswagen Sharon with Reg No: LKJ 739 BJ, on the Kaduna-Abuja highway at Sabon-Wuse in Tafa LGA.

Abiodun explained that, “The vehicle’s body was found to have been riddled with some bullet impacts and occupied by nine men suspected to be criminal-minded persons.”

He noted that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and claimed that they had a warehouse in Akwanga where they kept their loot, while they sold the items in Kano State.

He further said, “They later attempted to bribe the DPO to terminate the case with an offer of N500,000.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the nine men specialise in targeting and monitoring faulty loaded trucks on the Abuja-Kaduna road, Keffi-Jos road, Nasarawa-Akwanga road and Minna-Suleja road. The syndicate was discovered to have been engaging in attacking and breaking trucks/containers and looting items/property contained therein.”

