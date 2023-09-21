Robbers loot provision store in Abuja

Robbers in the wee hours of Wednesday broke through the wall of a provision shop at the Pipeline area of Kubwa, a satellite town in…

Robbers in the wee hours of Wednesday broke through the wall of a provision shop at the Pipeline area of Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

When City & Crime visited the scene, the shop owner, Happiness Chukwuemeka, said she was traumatised by the incident.

She said goods worth thousands of naira were looted and a big plasma television was stolen.

She said: “I don’t know how the robbers broke the wall without people noticing. They stole cartons of noddles, spaghetti, peak milk and a TV set I kept in the shop for my little baby to watch cartoons. The state of insecurity in this community is alarming

“This area lacks security. We used to have a vigilante group, but they stopped working when people were no longer cooperating with payment.”

She said her husband, Valentine Chukwuemeka, had reported the matter at the Phase 4 police station, Kubwa,

A resident, Yusuf Tajudeen said: “This is not the first time that armed robbers are breaking into people’s shops in this area. These criminals do this because they know we have no police outpost here.”

Tajudeen pleaded with the government to save them from the criminals, saying: “Criminality is gradually becoming a normal in the FCT.”

