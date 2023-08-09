Robbers kill Islamic cleric in Gombe

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ibrahim H. Musa, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday by suspected armed robbers who invaded his residence in Tabra…

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ibrahim H. Musa, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday by suspected armed robbers who invaded his residence in Tabra area of Gombe Southern Bypass.

Neighbours of the late cleric, popularly known as ‘Albanin Kuri,’ said the armed robbers stabbed the deceased during a scuffle.

According to the neighbours, the assailants stabbed him severally after he refused to allow them take his money and other belongings.

Gombe State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

ASP Abubakar added that the Commissioner of Police, Oqua Etim, had directed thorough investigation of the incident.

Daily Trust reports that remains of the deceased were buried at the Bajoga Road burial ground, after a funeral prayer attended by thousands of mourners, held at the Bolari Izala Jumu’at Mosque.

Meanwhile, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has condemned the act, which he said showed the sense of security and prevailing peace people of the state have been enjoying.

Yahaya, who attended the funeral prayer of the cleric, prayed Almighty Allah to accept his ‘Shahadah’ and grant him Aljannat Firdaus, and also pledged to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.

“The entire state mourns the loss of this scholar and preacher whose teachings and guidance have touched the lives of our people. His demise will be deeply felt by all, and his legacy will forever inspire the people,” he said.

