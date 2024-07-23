Robbers break into hostels in Ogun, rape 100 level students

By Abubakar Fatima Armed robbers in the wee hours of Monday invaded students’ apartments at the Ogun State-owned Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu…

Armed robbers in the wee hours of Monday invaded students’ apartments at the Ogun State-owned Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu Ode.

During their operation, they raped two 100-level female students.

The suspects, armed with guns, were said to have invaded the apartments around 12:30 am, forced the students to surrender their phones and other belongings before leading them to an uncompleted building where they took turns raping them.

Confirming the incident, Omolola Odutola, police spokesperson in the state, said the incident was reported at the Igbeba Police Division.

Odutola said efforts are ongoing to fish out the culprits.

“The incident was reported at the Igbeba Police Division at about 10 am on Monday. Our operatives immediately combed the area in search of the suspects. Efforts are in top gear to arrest everyone involved in the crime.

“In the meantime, the survivors have been taken to the school clinic for treatment,” she said.