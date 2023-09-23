Robbers attack residents, steal valuables

Hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers have attacked and robbed a family of four and carted away money worth N280,000 and other valuable items…

Hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers have attacked and robbed a family of four and carted away money worth N280,000 and other valuable items from their residence at Ogbe Iyasa Quarters in Ubulu-Okiti, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the robber’s inflicted injuries on the victims.

According to sources, the incident occurred at about 8.55pm and the robbers used a machete to cut the father, mother and two of their children on their heads and bodies.

“The family became victims of the attack when the generator being run by them (family) went off and the children, thinking that the fuel had been exhausted went out to refill, only to walk into the waiting hands of the hoodlums who led them back into their apartment,” the source said.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, while inflicting bodily harm on their victims, forcefully collected their phones and ATM cards from which money amounting to the sum of N280,000 was transferred to their Monie Point account.

Other items collected from the victims include shoes, clothes and wedding rings.

The mother of the house, Mrs. Ngozi Fortune Dumbili, reported the incident at Ogwashi-Uku Divisional Police Station after she and her family were discharged from an undisclosed hospital where they spent two weeks.

When contacted for comment, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO DSP Edafe Bright, did not respond to calls or text message as at the time of filing this report.

