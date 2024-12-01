Robbers attack El-Kanemi Warriors players, officials in Bauchi

Armed robbers have ambushed El-Kanemi Warriors Football Club team bus at Rijiyar Malam village along Jos-Bauchi road in Bauchi State, injuring many players and officials.

Daily Trust gathered that the team were travelling for a league match when the ugly incident happened.

Personal Assistant to the Technical Adviser of the Club, Suleiman Abdullahi, told Daily Trust that the incident occurred around 12:45 midnight on Saturday.

“We were on our way from Jos to Maiduguri when the armed robbers ambushed our two buses. They fired sparodically, stopped the buses and a saloon car. They ordered all the occupants out of the buses.

“They attacked us with machetes and sticks, robbed us of our money, handsets and valuables. In the process, more than 10 players and officials were injured.

“After the incident the victims were rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi where they were treated. We later reported the matter to the GRA Police Station in Bauchi and subsequently the team moved to Maiduguri.”

The Bauchi Police Command Spokesman SP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident, saying that the Secretary of the Kanemi Warriors Football Club, Dahiru Bala, reported the matter to the police.

Wakil said, “Presently our officers and men from the tactical command have been given directives by the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, to intensify efforts and arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“Moreso the players that were robbed of their valuables can get in touch with the command through the command rescue me application to be able to trace and track their stolen phones.”