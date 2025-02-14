Road projects: All affected persons will be compensated — Wike

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday inspected ongoing key infrastructure projects in the Abuja city centre with the promise that all properties affected by the construction work will be compensated.
He spoke when he visited the access road from Ring Road 1 by N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) to the Judges Quarters.
He lauded the progress observed at all project sites, highlighting the efficient use of funds and the contractors’ dedication.
Wike expressed confidence that the projects would be completed within the stipulated time frame.
“I’m quite impressed with the speed of work by the various contractors, particularly those carrying out road construction – Julius Berger, CGC. Quite impressive. I believe that we are going to meet up like they promised, by May this year,” he said.
The minister acknowledged the support and cooperation of local communities, which he said had been crucial in ensuring the smooth continuation of the projects.
Addressing the issue of compensation for properties affected by the road projects, the Minister confirmed that payments have been made for the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) to Wasa District and the Life Camp to Dei-Dei road projects.
He also stated that compensation for affected structures in the Gishiri village, near the Judges Quarters in Katampe, was being processed and expected to be completed before the end of the week, with funds already allocated.
