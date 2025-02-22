Road crash claims 12 lives in Niger

At least 12 people, comprising four women and eight men, have lost their lives in an auto crash along the Lapai-Agaie road, Niger State.
An eyewitness told Daily Trust that of the four women who died, three were from the same family.
It was learnt that three other occupants, including two women and the driver, sustained varying degrees of injuries and were being treated at Lapai General Hospital.
Daily Trust gathered that the crash resulted from a head-on collision between a Wemer passenger bus, carrying 15 people, and a trailer at Nami village on Saturday morning.
- Policeman ‘shoots’ immigration officer in Niger
- Insecurity: Gov Mutfwang suspends mining activities in Plateau
Speaking with Daily Trust from his hospital bed via telephone, the driver, Mohammed Baba, said he took off from Gwari Market Park in Minna, the Niger State capital, en route to Katcha, the headquarters of Katcha LGA.
He said the trailer driver attempted to overtake another vehicle, adding that his efforts to control the bus failed, resulting in the collision.
“I left the park at Gwari Market Park with 15 passengers this morning (Saturday). After we had passed Lapai, this trailer attempted to overtake another vehicle, and before I could control my vehicle, we had a head-on collision. And immediately, the trailer drivers left the scene. We didn’t see them again,” he stated.
The Niger State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kumar Tsukwam, confirmed the accident to our correspondent on the phone but said his men were still at the scene of the accident to gather accurate reports.
