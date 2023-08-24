Rivers Varsity students protest robbery attack on female hostel

Students at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt on Thursday protested against a robbery attack on the female hostel. Our reporter learnt that the hoodlums,…

Students at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt on Thursday protested against a robbery attack on the female hostel.

Our reporter learnt that the hoodlums, who were armed with machetes and other weapons, raided the female hostel Wednesday night, terrorising the female students and stealing valuable items.

Disturbed by the alarming breach of security on the campus, the students have demanded that the university authorities take immediate action to investigate the incident and apprehend the culprits.

The students maintained that the university must prioritise the safety and well-being of its students and ensure that such an incident does not recur.

The protesting students were armed with placards that bored inscriptions such as “provide security for us”, ” our lives are in danger” and “they attacked and abused us”.

They expressed their outrage and concern over the lack of security measures to protect them on the campus.

One of the protesters, Peace Uke, called on the university administration to address the security lapse that allowed robbers to gain access to the premises.

Another protester, John Deere, said that swift action should be taken to bring the perpetrators to book.

“This incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures on campus and serves as a wake-up call for the university to prioritise the safety of its students,” he said.

Both the university management and Rivers State Police Command could not react to the incident as of press time.

