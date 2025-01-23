Rivers Utd named among Africa’s top 30 clubs in IFFHS 2024 ranking

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Rivers United has been ranked 26th in Africa by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), solidifying their position as one of the continent’s top teams.

This ranking underscores the Pride of Rivers’ consistency, hard work, and commitment to excellence. Remarkably, Rivers United is the only Nigerian Premier Football League club to feature in the top 30, highlighting their dominance in both Nigerian and African football.

IFFHS’s latest rankings, covering January 1 to December 31, 2024, place Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Pyramids in the top three positions. Rivers United joins other notable African teams such as Wydad AC (25), Maniema Union (27), and Al-Hilal (29).

SPONSOR AD

In a related development, Enyimba International Football Club, nine-time NPFL champions have taken strategic steps to enhance their operations and infrastructure.

The club has acquired a dedicated residence for its coaching staff, providing modern and comfortable living arrangements designed to support their professional work. The newly purchased one-story building includes two three-bedroom flats and four self-contained one-bedroom apartments, ensuring optimal convenience for the technical crew.

In addition, Enyimba has bolstered security at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba by constructing a state-of-the-art security post. This initiative aims to ensure 24/7 safety for fans and property during and after match days.

The team’s technical crew, led by seasoned tactician Stanley Eguma, continues to steer the club through an evolving season. Eguma, who took over last month following the dismissal of former head coach Yemi Olanrewaju, is tasked with restoring the People’s Elephant to their former glory after their recent elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup. The Aba giants suffered a 3-1 defeat to Zamalek in Cairo last weekend.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars assistant coach Gambo Mohammed has expressed confidence ahead of their rescheduled NPFL Matchday 14 fixture against Enyimba. The Sai Masu Gida will host the People’s Elephant today at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano

“Everyone is ready for the match with Enyimba,” Mohammed posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Kano Pillars currently sit in ninth place on the NPFL table with 25 points, while Enyimba are seventh with 27 points. The two sides last faced off in 2023, with Kano Pillars securing a narrow 1-0 victory courtesy of a goal from Abba Adam.