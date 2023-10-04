Rivers: Tribunal affirmed people’s trust in us – Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has described the ruling by the governorship election tribunal that upheld his election victory as the confirmation…

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has described the ruling by the governorship election tribunal that upheld his election victory as the confirmation of the trust expressed in him by Rivers’ people.

At a thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday night, Governor Fubara restated commitment not to disappoint the expectations of Rivers people in his administration.

He explained that the place of God in his administration would not be compromised, which was why they gathered to thank Him for his unceasing direction and guidance, which made his emergence as governor possible at the poll that had now been affirmed by the tribunal.

Fubara particularly thanked the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for his immense support to his governorship bid.

The governor, who solicited more support, also enjoined Rivers people to be patient with his administration as it delivered good governance that would make their lives better.

In his exhortation, the Chaplain of the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Rev. Barasin Ogan, said it was good to give God thanks, which was what the governor had done.

Rev Ogan declared that the hand of God was upon Governor Fubara and would strengthen him to work in mercy, delivering justice without bias and showing mercy without ceasing.

