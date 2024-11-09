Rivers to set up taskforce as another storey building collapses

Worried by the incessant building collapse in the state and the danger it poses to the lives of the people, the Rivers State Government has resolved to set up a taskforce to check the menace.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Rt. Hon. Evans Bipi, disclosed this during the on-the-spot inspection of another collapsed three-storey building under construction in the Abacha Road axis of GRA Port Harcourt on Saturday.

No life was lost in the latest building collapse which occurred on Friday.

SPONSOR AD

It happened barely four days after a similar incident occurred in Ogbogoro Community of Obio-Akpor LGA which claimed one life and severely injured two persons.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Evans Bipi, said the taskforce would monitor all development sites in the state to ensure that developers strictly comply with the building laws and regulations of the state to prevent further building collapse.

He also accused the developer of gross violation of the government-approved building plan by using substandard materials to raise a three-storey building in a waterlogged area.

He warned of tougher penalties against defaulters of the Physical Planning Development Law of the state.

Bipi explained that by enforcing severe penalties the government aimed to promote adherence to the law and prevent further building collapse in the state.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Samuel Anya, who accompanied the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development on the inspection of the collapsed building on Abacha Road, said the state government might consider enacting a legal framework that would seek to imprison defaulting engineers with an option of a heavy fine.

He said this would deter both the engineers and developers from cutting corners or using substandard materials and endangering the lives of innocent construction workers.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Surv. Wisdom Hebron, said the recurring issue of developers cutting costs by using substandard materials which is responsible for the spate of building collapse in the state was worrisome.

He pointed out that obvious structural defects as a result of failure by the developer to comply with the government-approved building plan largely contributed to the collapse of the building.

Meanwhile, officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development have sealed the premises of the collapsed 3-storey building and invited the property developer and the engineer for investigation.