Rivers to pro-Wike lawmakers: We came across your 48-hour ultimatum on social media

Less than 24 hours to the expiration of the 48 hours’ ultimatum issued to Governor Similanayi Fubara by the Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers House of Assembly to present the 2025 budget, the Rivers State government says it’s yet to receive the letter.
Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike had issued the ultimatum on Monday, following a Supreme Court ruling that recognised them as legitimate members of the Assembly.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, in a letter dated 5th March, 2025 and addressed to the state House of Assembly, said the government got to know about the 48 hours ultimatum on social media.
Dr Danagogo in the letter said as of close of work on Tuesday, the state government was yet to receive the letter.
“I hereby refer to a letter dated 3rd March, 2025 on the above subject, which we came across on social media and notify you that as at the close of work on Tuesday, 4th March, 2025, we are yet to receive the said letter.
“Neither the office of the Governor, nor the Deputy Governor’s office, nor the office of the Accountant-General of the State has received the said letter.
“Please, recall that His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, had in a state broadcast on Sunday, 2nd March, 2025, stated clearly that notwithstanding his personal opinion on the Supreme Court judgments, he will, as a law-abiding Nigerian, obey and implement the decisions in accordance with the rule of law and the best interest of the people of Rivers State.
“We have since been in contact with our lawyers who are still awaiting the certified true copy of the judgments of the Supreme Court, and hereby reassure you and all the good people of Rivers State that as soon as His Excellency receives the judgments, he will strive to implement the same timeously in the best interest of our people,” the letter stated.
