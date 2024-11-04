Rivers set to host 2024 Public Service Games

The Rivers State Government has said it is ready to welcome athletes from all over Nigeria for the 43rd edition of the Public Service Games.

The games christened “Simplified Rivers Games 2024,” is expected to hold from November 27 to December 5.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt said Governor Siminalayi Fubara has granted approval for the games to be hosted and assured that Rivers would host a memorable tournament.

SPONSOR AD

“No doubt the state is ready to host the Public Service Games. His Excellency has granted his approval for this game to hold in Rivers State and by the grace of God, we are ready to host the games.

He said the state understands the importance of the games to the service and the nation.

“It’s a win for us as a state, it’s a win for everybody that is coming for the games and His Excellency being one of you as he then was, knows the benefit derivable from these games for the civil servants, Rivers State and of course Nigeria as a whole”.

On his part, FEPSGA President, Aloku Amaebi said the public service games is a major sporting event in the country and commended Rivers State Government for accepting to host the games for the second time having hosted previously under former Governor Peter Odili.

He said at least 10,000 athletes and officials are expected to take part in the Games saying the benefits are enormous for the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), and Rivers State Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, disclosed that all the five venues designated for the games were receiving final touches to bring them up to the required standard.

This year’s Public Service Games would feature sporting events like football, tennis, badminton, volleyball, para-sports among others.