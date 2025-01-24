Rivers PDP crisis: NWC members meet Fubara behind closed-doors

Some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have met with the Rivers State governor, Siminialayi Fubara, over the raging crisis in the state chapter of the party.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting was held behind closed-doors in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Wednesday night.

Our correspondent reports that the NWC members were led by the PDP National Treasurer, Ahmed Yayari Mohammed.

It was gathered that the same delegation had visited the Bauchi State governor and Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed; Bayelsa governor, Douye Diri; and governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

Though details of their secret discussions with Governor Fubara were not disclosed, sources hinted that they visited to affirm the Rivers incumbent governor as leader of the party in the state.