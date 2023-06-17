Rivers’ longest serving monarch dies

The longest serving Rivers traditional ruler, Prince Tonye TJ Princewill, Amachree the XI and Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom is dead. Confirming the death of…

The longest serving Rivers traditional ruler, Prince Tonye TJ Princewill, Amachree the XI and Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom is dead.

Confirming the death of the famous traditional ruler in Rivers State in Port Harcourt on Saturday, the son of the deceased, Prince Tonye Princewill said his father died peacefully.

Princewill said the Buguma Council of Chiefs and the Kalabari Council of Chiefs had been formally briefed about the death of his father in accordance with the Kalabari tradition.

Princewill, a former governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress in Rivers State said the formal announcement of the traditional ruler’s demise has opened the door to officially informing the world about the death of the traditional ruler.

Lalong installs traditional rulers Two weeks to exit from office

We’ll engage traditional institutions to address insecurity – Uba Sani

“Further announcements will follow in the days and weeks to come, but we call on you for your prayers and your well wishes, not just for the family, but for the entire Kalabari Kingdom,” Princewill stated in the statement.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...