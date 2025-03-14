Rivers’ LG poll: INEC Releases Updated Voters’ Register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved and released the voter register for the Rivers State local government area (LGA) elections scheduled for August 9, 2025.

The decision followed a formal request from the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISIEC) in compliance with the Electoral Act and a recent Supreme Court ruling.

RISIEC had, in a letter dated March 3, 2025, and signed by its Chairman, Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli, requested the release of the current voter register and the updated list of registered political parties.

The letter, addressed to INEC chairman, noted that the state electoral body had concluded plans to conduct fresh local government elections in the state, citing Sections 9(1)(a) and 15 of the Electoral Act 2022.

It read in part, “We write to inform you that following the recent pronouncement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission has concluded plans to stage a fresh Local Government Council Election in Rivers State. The proposed date is Saturday, 9th August 2025, about 159 days from today, informed by Section 150 of the Electoral Act. We therefore hereby request the release of the current voters register together with the updated list of registered political parties in Nigeria.”

In response, INEC, in a letter dated March 13 and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran, granted the request, directing RISIEC to collect the soft copy of the Rivers State Register of Voters and the updated list of registered political parties from its state office.

The INEC letter read, “This is to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 3rd March 2025 requesting the release of the current Register of Voters and the updated list of registered political parties in Nigeria for the conduct of the Local Government Council Election slated for Saturday, 9th August 2025 in Rivers State. The Commission has considered and approved your request. You may please liaise with the Commission’s Rivers State office to collect the soft copy of the Rivers State Register of Voters and the updated list of registered political parties in Nigeria.”