Rivers: Lay down arms, embrace dialogue, ex-IGP tells warring factions

A former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, has expressed concerns about the political unrest in Rivers State.

Okiro’s comment comes in the wake of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu over the lingering crisis between Governor Siminalaye Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike.

The former IGP who lamented how the issue had plagued the state for the past two years, urged warring factions to lay down their arms and engage in peaceful dialogue to find a resolution that benefits all parties.

In a statement on Wednesday, Okiro advised all parties involved to comply strictly with directives from the President and work towards a peaceful resolution that benefits the state and its people.

According to him, there is the need to exercise caution and respect for human rights following the declaration of a state of emergency in the state by the president.

“All warring factions should lay down their arms and engage in peaceful dialogue to find a resolution that benefits all parties involved. This is needed in order to overcome the current crisis in Rivers State.

“As a concerned citizen of Rivers State, we must prioritize the importance of working together as a community to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens during this challenging time”, he noted.

He called for a peaceful and sustainable solution that upholds the principles of democracy and respects the rights of all individuals.

He expressed his willingness to work with other elders and stakeholders in the state to find a lasting solution to the unrest.

“Just over two weeks ago I was about forming a committee of elders and stakeholders in Rivers State to address this political impasse “, he said.