Rivers lawmaker dismisses Fubara’s invitation

Gov’s options now limited – Analysts

A member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Lolo Isaiah Opuende, has dismissed an invitation from Governor Siminialayi Fubara for a crucial meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt.

In an online video, Opuende stated that it was time for the governor to “dey his dey” (be on his own) while the lawmakers would do the same.

Representing Akuku-Toru Constituency 2, Opuende recalled that when the political crisis began, their principal had warned that a time would come for both sides to go their separate ways.

He also questioned the mode of invitation transmission, arguing that it was not feasible for lawmakers to honour the governor’s request.

“How can you write a letter for the House of Assembly and put it on social media and expect us to come. The governor should write us the proper way,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, Governor Fubara had invited the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the State House of Assembly to a meeting at the Government House on Monday, following pressure from the lawmakers.

The invitation comes after the 48-hour ultimatum issued by the assembly for the governor to present the 2025 budget expired.

A letter dated 9th March, signed by Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo and addressed to Speaker Amaewhule, stated that the governor had received the Supreme Court judgment and was ready to meet with the legislators loyal to FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The agenda includes discussions on providing a befitting space for assembly sittings, payment of outstanding allowances, budget presentation and other relevant issues.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, 10th March, at 10 am at the Governor’s Office in Port Harcourt.

The assembly had earlier demanded that the governor present the 2025 budget and issued another ultimatum for him to sack commissioners and board members not screened by the House. It also summoned the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to appear before it.

The Supreme Court’s recent judgment, expected to end the prolonged political crisis in Rivers State, has instead deepened the turmoil, with both factions interpreting the ruling to their advantage.

Analysts noted that the decision has left Governor Fubara in an even tighter spot, as the Wike camp capitalises on the ruling to consolidate power. They suggested a political resolution beyond legal battles may be the only viable option for stability in the state.

What next for Fubara?

Sharing his views on the options before the governor, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, a lawyer, noted that based on the Supreme Court’s judgment, the moves of the Assembly “is seen as a necessary step to restore legitimacy and ensure that the Assembly’s constitutional role in confirming appointments is respected. According to the Constitution, the Governor has the power to appoint commissioners, but their nominations must be confirmed by the House of Assembly. Other positions that require confirmation by the Assembly include the Attorney-General, State Civil Service Commission, State Independent Electoral Commission, and the State Judicial Service Commission,” he explained.

On the possible implications of the situation, Obono-Obla warned that failing to comply with the Assembly’s directive could create another crisis and potentially expose the governor to allegations of gross misconduct, which is a ground for impeachment.

“If Governor Fubara fails to adhere to the directive of the House of Assembly, he risks laying the foundation for another crisis and a possible charge of gross misconduct, which is a ground for impeachment.

“On the other hand, if he adheres to the directive and proceeds to direct the affected appointees to resign, he may open himself up to a future confrontation with the Assembly, which may refuse to confirm the new appointees,” he said.

He also drew a historical parallel with the Old Kaduna State in 1979, where Governor Balarabe Musa faced a similar standoff with the state Assembly. Musa’s list of commissioners was rejected ten times, forcing him to govern without a State Executive Council for nearly two years. Eventually, the Kaduna State House of Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against him, leading to his removal.

“In light of this, it is imperative that Governor Fubara extends an olive branch to his antagonists to avoid a similar scenario in Rivers State,” he advised.

Also speaking on the issue, the Executive Director of the Youth and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC), Dr Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, said the only viable course of action for Governor Fubara is to obey the Supreme Court ruling while simultaneously pursuing his case at the Federal High Court.

“He must also try to work with the state Assembly members who have been recognised by the Supreme Court judgment,” Dr Fyneface told our reporter.

According to him, despite the difficult political climate, the governor should remain tactful in his approach.

“No matter what they try to do, they may not be able to succeed because I know quite well that they are bent on trying to impeach him, considering the fact that they felt he presented the budget and was dealing with three lawmakers and all of that. So they are on a vendetta assembly, and I believe that it is by obeying the Supreme Court judgment and negotiating with them that peace can be restored in the state,” he said.

Similarly, a Port Harcourt-based public affairs analyst, John Tubona, urged the governor to approach the Assembly issues with diplomacy.

He noted that Governor Fubara had already taken a step in the right direction by acknowledging and accepting the Supreme Court verdict. However, he advised him to consolidate his position by strengthening his political base and ensuring compliance with legal directives.

“Many Nigerians sympathise with him because of the way he has carried on despite all the distractions around him. Impeachment of a sitting governor is not an easy task. He should use intelligence to understand what the Assembly members actually want and use diplomacy to engage them,” Tubona said.

As things stand, Fubara’s next steps will be crucial in determining whether he can stabilise his administration or face further political turbulence. His ability to manage the crisis and negotiate with the Assembly members will play a decisive role in shaping his political future, Tubona added.