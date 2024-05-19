Rivers International Marathon will celebrate Gov Fubara, says Idah

A former Nigeria international goalkeeper and sports pundit, Peterside Idah, has said next month’s Rivers International Marathon will be used to celebrate the one year…

A former Nigeria international goalkeeper and sports pundit, Peterside Idah, has said next month’s Rivers International Marathon will be used to celebrate the one year anniversary of Siminalayi Fubara as the Governor of Rivers state.

Idah, who is the Head of Media Communications for the event said the marathon event is coming at the right time as the organisers have keyed it into the one year celebration of Gov Fubara’s tenure.

He said “We want to use this race to celebrate the one year anniversary of our Governor, Siminalayi Fubara who is the main reason Rivers state has been officially termed as the sports hub of the nation by John Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development.

“Aside showcasing how beautiful our state is, especially the capital, Port Harcourt, we are also going to showcase our culture, boost commerce as well as encourage residents in Rivers state to take to running and jogging as a way of keeping healthy.

“Like the saying goes, health is wealth and we want to let our people imbibe the culture of exercising, of jogging and running.”

Idah also disclosed that the inaugural edition of the event has received the backing of the governor as well as corporate organisations.

“Gov Fubara is the biggest supporter of the race and we are determined to organize a race befitting the status of Rivers state.

“Globus and Zenith Bank are backing us as partners and this shows that corporate Nigeria is appreciating the giant strides we have taken in terms of sports development,” he said.

The Rivers International Marathon will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024 in Port Harcourt.