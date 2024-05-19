✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Rivers International Marathon will celebrate Gov Fubara, says Idah

A former Nigeria international goalkeeper and sports pundit, Peterside Idah, has said next month’s Rivers International Marathon will be used to celebrate the one year…

fubara
fubara

A former Nigeria international goalkeeper and sports pundit, Peterside Idah, has said next month’s Rivers International Marathon will be used to celebrate the one year anniversary of Siminalayi Fubara as the Governor of Rivers state.

Idah, who is the Head of Media Communications for the event said the marathon event is coming at the right time as the organisers have keyed it into the one year celebration of Gov Fubara’s tenure.

He said “We want to use this race to celebrate the one year anniversary of our Governor, Siminalayi Fubara who is the main reason Rivers state has been officially termed as the sports hub of the nation by John Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development.

“Aside showcasing how beautiful our state is, especially the capital, Port Harcourt, we are also going to showcase our culture, boost commerce as well as encourage residents in Rivers state to take to running and jogging as a way of keeping healthy.

“Like the saying goes, health is wealth and we want to let our people imbibe the culture of exercising, of jogging and running.”

Idah also disclosed that the inaugural edition of the event has received the backing of the governor as well as corporate organisations.

“Gov Fubara is the biggest supporter of the race and we are determined to organize a race befitting the status of Rivers state.

“Globus and Zenith Bank are backing us as partners and this shows that corporate Nigeria is appreciating the giant strides we have taken in terms of sports development,” he said.

The Rivers International Marathon will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024 in Port Harcourt.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories