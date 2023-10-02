Rivers gov’ship tribunal dismisses LP’s petition

The Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Beatrice Itubo,…

The Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Beatrice Itubo, challenging the election of Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The three-member panel led by Justice Cletus Emifonye unanimously dismissed the petition for lacking in merit and for failing to prove their allegations of malpractices against the PDP.

Details later…

