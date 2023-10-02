✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Rivers gov’ship tribunal dismisses LP’s petition

The Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Beatrice Itubo,…

    By John C. Azu

The Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Beatrice Itubo, challenging the election of Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The three-member panel led by Justice Cletus Emifonye unanimously dismissed the petition for lacking in merit and for failing to prove their allegations of malpractices against the PDP.

Details later…

