Rivers gov orders probe of collapsed 2-storey building

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has directed an urgent investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the collapsed building at Rumuoke Street, off Okilton junction on Ada George Road, Port Harcourt.

The building, which was under construction, caved in in the early hours of Thursday, injuring three persons.

The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Special projects, Engr. Emeka Woke shortly after the inspection of the collapsed two-storey building, charged the relevant government agencies to immediately question those involved in the project to bring anyone culpable to book.

According to the governor, “The Ministry of Urban Development is to take immediate action by conducting site investigations, and site inspections, destructive testing and non-destructive testing of collapsed structural element to establish their strength by the determination of the yield strength of the reinforcements and sieve analysis of the soil at the site, to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the building collapse.

“If there is any compromise by those involved in the project, they will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others”, he also emphasised.

While sympathising with the four injured men whom he visited at the hospital, the doctors treating them also assured him that they will be discharged in a few days as they were already in a stable condition.

He said the government had urgently mobilised earth-moving equipment to the site to evacuate the debris of the collapsed building, as the site had been cordoned off.

