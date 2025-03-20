Rivers: Ex-agitators warned against destroying oil, gas assets

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has cautioned ex-agitators in the Niger Delta against engaging in the destruction of oil, gas, or other government assets in response to the constitutional crisis in Rivers State.

Chief Dennis Brutu Otuaro, the PAP Administrator, issued the warning on Wednesday, urging all ex-agitators and beneficiaries of the amnesty programme to conduct themselves responsibly.

“I appeal to you not to engage in violent activities or allow yourselves to be used for actions that could plunge the Niger Delta into chaos,” he said.

SPONSOR AD

He reminded ex-agitators of their role as peace ambassadors and urged them to resist attempts by individuals seeking to exploit the situation in Rivers State for political gain.

“The Niger Delta has already suffered enough over the years. It is essential to ensure that the region does not experience further destabilisation due to the current developments in Rivers State,” he added.

Otuaro urged the ex-agitators to safeguard the region’s peace and stability for the benefit of its people and their livelihoods.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, citing a prolonged political crisis that has crippled governance and threatened peace and security in the state.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly were suspended for an initial period of six months. Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas was appointed as the administrator to oversee the state’s affairs during this period.