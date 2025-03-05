Rivers electoral commission picks Aug 9 for fresh LG Poll

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has scheduled August 9, 2025, for fresh local government poll in the state.

RSIEC chairman, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), announced the the new date for the election on Wednesday during a Stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt.

He said the decision follows last Friday’s judgement of the Supreme Court which nullified the October 5, 2024, LG elections conducted by the commission.

Enebeli said: “In exercise of the powers conferred on the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission by section 5 of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission law no 2 of 2018 and all other powers as enabling it in the behalf to provide guidelines to political parties, stipulating the rules and procedures for electioneering campaigns for the 2025 Local Government elections and any reruns and by-elections that might arise thereafter.

“The commission hereby makes the following rules and regulations; there shall be local government council elections on Saturday, 9th August, 2025 in all the 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers State”.

Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly has summoned Enebeli to appear before it within 48 hours over the conduct of the 2024 local government elections.

The House during plenary presided over by its Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, on Wednesday also threatened to issues a warrant of arrest for the RSIEC Chairman if he failed to appear before the House at the expiration of the ultimatum.

The House also resolved to write Governor Siminalayi Fubara to forward the names of all his commissioners that were not screened by Amaewhule-led Assembly, to the House.