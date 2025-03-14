Rivers Crisis: Tinubu should nudge Wike too – ex-presidential aide

Former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, has called on President Bola Tinubu to take a balanced approach in addressing the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, urging him to also call the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to order.

Akande emphasized that Wike, as the “political godfather” in the state, should be held equally—if not more—accountable for the ongoing turmoil.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels TV program, on Thursday, Akande criticized the ongoing power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Rivers State House of Assembly, and Wike.

He described their actions as political theatrics that do not serve the interests of the people.

“Mr. President, you have to call out Mr. Wike. You’re the President. You’re the Number One citizen in this country, and we all regard and respect you. But you cannot call out Fubara without calling out Wike. Both of them must be equally held responsible. In fact, because Wike is the godfather, you have to call him out even more. Wike has the capacity to talk to those legislators, and if Wike and Fubara get together, the matter will be solved. So, Mr. President, don’t just call Fubara. That’s not fair. Call Wike also to order,” Akande stated.

Akande accused all sides of playing political games at the expense of governance, warning that the ongoing crisis threatens the stability of Rivers State.

He faulted both Governor Fubara and the State Assembly for their handling of the situation, calling their actions “needless drama” designed to serve personal interests.

“When you look at all the theatrics we’re witnessing, it is clear that both sides are trying to achieve something politically. Unfortunately, none of it benefits the people of Rivers State,” he stated.

He also noted that the Assembly issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor is just a public show in bad taste, and Fubara’s decision to drive to the Assembly unannounced was a calculated move, not a genuine attempt to resolve the matter.

The former presidential aide was particularly critical of Wike’s role in the crisis, labeling him as the “biggest game player” in the unfolding drama.

He condemned Wike’s recent comments about the Ijaw ethnic group, describing them as “completely needless” and an example of poor political judgment.

Akande also expressed disappointment that both factions failed to uphold an agreement brokered by President Tinubu, which required the withdrawal of all legal cases related to the crisis. Instead, some cases were withdrawn while others remained active, leading to further disputes.

“Some of the cases were withdrawn, some were not. And the case that has now gone to the Supreme Court was apparently one of those that should have been withdrawn,” he explained. “Fubara withdrawing his own defense was a very foolish thing to do.”