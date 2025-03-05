Rivers crisis:: I haven’t resigned, says Fubara’s Deputy

Rivers State deputy governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, says she has not resigned.

In a trending video on social media, it was reported that the deputy governor resigned as a result of intense pressure.

In a statement which her press secretary, Owupele Benebo, issued on her behalf, on Wednesday, she said contrary to the viral social media video the deputy governor has remained committed to her responsibility.

“The Office of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State wishes to categorically debunk the false and misleading reports circulating online suggesting that Her Excellency, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, DSSRS, has resigned.

“Contrary to these baseless claims, Her Excellency remains committed to her duties as Deputy Governor, a position she was duly elected to serve alongside His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the Executive Governor of Rivers State .

“As a seasoned public servant and academic, Prof. Odu is dedicated to supporting the Governor in his efforts to deliver dividends of democracy to the good people of Rivers State.

” Her exemplary leadership and expertise have been invaluable to the administration, and she remains steadfast in her commitment and support to His Excellency Sir Dr. Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS,” Owupele Benebo stated in the press statement.

The statement urged the public to disregard , “the unfounded reports, which are clearly the product of malicious speculation.”