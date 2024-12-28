Rivers crisis: I get stronger every day, says Fubara

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Similanayi Fubara, says he is getting stronger daily with the support of the people amid the political crisis in the state.

He said it was delightful to see true leaders of the state and well-meaning people standing on the right side of history despite the pressure to surrender to tyranny and oppression.

Fubara and his predecessor, former Governor Nyesom Wike, have been at loggerheads over the political leadership of the state.

Governor Fubara, in a press statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday by his Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, vowed to continue to do what is right.

He was quoted as speaking during Christmas Ballad hosted by former Rivers State Governor, Sir Peter Odili for him and his family.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara said that God has proved Himself worthy as the Ultimate Liberator of the State and its people because God ensured total triumph over the political crisis and those behind it.

The governor stated that while the political antagonism lasted, God gave him a new perspective to leadership, adding that with the support from Rivers people, he stopped seeing the crisis as a problem but as a necessary enabler in governance.

He said, “And not just because I want to accept it, I get stronger in this course every day when I look at the support I am getting from the true Rivers people.

“So, it is not me being strong. My strength is drawn from everyone of you that is here. You gave me the encouragement; you do the work for me; you make the calls for me. So, why won’t I stand up for you.

“But we also believe strongly that the ultimate game changer, the ultimate liberator, and the ultimate fighter still remains God Almighty. And because we have Him on our side, victory is assured.”

Governor Fubara said God is in control of the affairs of the state, assuring the people that 2025 would be better than what they had experienced.

He promised that his administration would make every succeeding year in the state better with remarkable records of progress, stressing that the excitement experienced among Rivers people during Christmas celebrations was indicative of a brighter future ahead.

Former Governor Odili in his speech said governor Fubara confronted the political challenge, prevented the quest by one man to capture the state as a private estate, emancipated Rivers people, steadied governance and made civil servants and Rivers people happier as they used to be until he (Odili) left office in 2007.

Odili explained that it was over 12 months, since October 25, 2023, when a fierce existential fight, though unnecessary, was waged against Fubara over the soul of Rivers State.

He stated that he, his wife and children, decided to host Fubara in appreciation of the fortitude and sterling leadership qualities he had demonstrated.

Also speaking, Justice Mary Odili, who presented gifts to Fubara, his wife, Lady Valerie, and children, said God knew long ago the need for an emancipator and gave Governor Fubara to Rivers State.

She stated that Fubara had played the role satisfactorily, and pledged the continuous support of her family to the success of his administration.