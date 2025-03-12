Rivers crisis: Fubara should know better than writing useless letter to lawmakers – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has described the letter Governor Siminalayi Fubara wrote to members of the Rivers State House of Assembly as useless.

At the weekend, Fubara had written to the lawmakers to invite them over for discussions on the Supreme Court verdict on Rivers political crisis.

Among the issues listed for discussions were: Provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings; Payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members; presentation of Budget and sundry matters; any other matter(s), as may be necessary, to chart the way forward in the best interest of the State.

However, the lawmakers shunned the invitation just as some stakeholders called for impeachment of the governor.

Commenting on the letter during a chat with journalists in Abuja, on Wednesday, Wike said the governor ought to know better than toeing a line he described as an insult.

“You have had a frosty relationship with an arm of government. If you are a good politician, will you go and write a letter? Is it by writing a letter signed by the SSG? What an insult! Is it how it is done? If you are a politician you know what to do.

“You want to play to the gallery which is rubbish. All these letters are useless, you are not sincere, you are playing to the gallery,” he said.

Wike said instead of inviting members of the House through a public letter, Fubara should have called Amaewhule and his team via the phone and agreed on a date and time for a meeting.

Coincidentally elsewhere in Port Harcourt, Fubara narrated how Amaewhule refused to pick his calls.

The governor spoke while reacting to being locked out of Rivers House of Assembly temporary quarters, on Wednesday.

A source had said Fubara was denied access to the premises because he did not inform the lawmakers ahead of his arrival, but the governor said he had been unable to reach the speaker via telephone in the last 24 hours.