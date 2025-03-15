Rivers crisis: Angry Protesters destroy Wike’s billboards

Angry Ijaw women of Kalabari extraction on Saturday vandalised giant billboards bearing the pictures of Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The billboards which were erected at the junction leading to Abalama was in honour of Wike who is being hosted to a grand reception by the Ijaw stakeholders under the platform of NEW Associates.

The reception comes amid protest from traditional rulers and people of Kalabari over a scheduled IYC Eastern zone meeting at the same venue.

SPONSOR AD

Hundreds of women decked in black attire with white scarf had in the early hours of Saturday barricaded the road leading to Abalama with the intention of denying the Minister access to the community.

The angry women also destroyed billboards bearing the pictures of the Minister.

The protesters were armed with placards bearing inscriptions such as “Kalabari take your stand now!”, “Wike, what do you want in Kalabari land?”

The protesters were later dispatched by Security personnel that accompanied the FCT Minister to Abalama, venue of the reception.

The Ijaw stakeholders is hosting the Minister on a grand reception.

The Chairman, Publicity Committee of the grand reception, Dr. Enemi Alabo George, had told reporters that chiefs, leaders, women and youths were excited that Wike, whom he described as a friend of the kingdom, is visiting Kalabari.

George said the event was arranged at Abalama Town as a thanksgiving service and a grand civic reception in honour of the former governor for his love for the Kalabari Kingdom.

Wike is currently having a running battle with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who is an Ijaw native.

See pictures below: