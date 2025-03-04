Rivers Assembly gives Fubara 48 hours to present 2025 budget

Governor says governance can’t be reversed

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, has given Governor Siminalayi Fubara 48 hours to present the 2025 appropriation bill.

The ultimatum, issued during Monday’s plenary in Port Harcourt, comes days after the Supreme Court ruled that Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike remain the legitimate members of the Assembly.

Governor Fubara had on January 2, 2025, signed a N1.1 trillion budget into law after presenting it to a faction of the Assembly led by Victor Oko-Jumbo, which comprises only four members.

In a statewide broadcast on Sunday, the governor pledged to implement the Supreme Court ruling after studying the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment.

Fubara: Governance is irreversible

Amid ongoing political tensions, Fubara has declared that his administration remains on course despite opposition, asserting that Rivers State will ultimately prevail.

Speaking at the inauguration of the reconstructed Government House Staff Quarters on Monday, the governor acknowledged concerns over the Supreme Court ruling but urged residents to remain steadfast.

Fubara dismissed fears over his political future, stating: “The worst that can happen is leaving office. Am I leaving the earth? No. I am not afraid of anything.”

He warned that his administration would not tolerate any attempts to destabilise the state, adding, “No matter how much adversaries have tried to fool Rivers people, the time has come for them to take their destiny into their hands.”

Fubara also reiterated his commitment to governance, highlighting the completion of staff quarters as proof of his administration’s dedication to workers’ welfare.