Rivers Assembly denies receiving budget letter from Fubara

Govt insists protocols followed, accuses lawmakers of denial

The Rivers State House of Assembly has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of frustrating the implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment, particularly the requirement to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the lawmakers.

The Assembly called on the public to compel the governor to follow due process in presenting the budget, rather than “playing to the gallery” and demonising the legislature.

Dr Enemi Alabo George, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, challenged Fubara to produce evidence of a letter he claimed to have sent to the Assembly regarding the budget presentation.

“Last week, the governor claimed he sent a letter to the House indicating his intention to present the appropriation bill. This claim is astonishing, as no such letter was received,” George said at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

He dismissed claims by the governor’s aides that the letter was forwarded via WhatsApp, calling it “awkward, unprofessional and embarrassing.”

“The social media is awash with stories about a purported letter from the governor. We categorically state that no such letter exists. We challenge the governor to produce an acknowledgment copy or any evidence of its delivery,” George added.

Daily Trust reports that hours after Governor Fubara made another request to the Assembly to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill, the House on Friday adjourned plenary indefinitely.

The adjournment came shortly after the governor claimed he had sent a second letter to the House for the budget presentation.

This move has thrown a spanner in the works as Fubara’s attempts to reconcile with the 27 lawmakers loyal to his estranged predecessor, former Governor Nyesom Wike, following the Supreme Court ruling.

But George accused Fubara of undermining the Assembly’s efforts to resolve the crisis following the Supreme Court’s judgment.

He revealed that the House had written to the governor immediately after the ruling, urging him to present the budget for consideration by March 15, 2025, to enable the release of seized state funds.

“Our letter was rejected, and staff attempting to deliver it were brutalised at the government house gate. We resorted to using a courier service, but the governor ignored our call,” George said.

He also noted that the Assembly had requested a list of commissioner nominees to fill vacancies created by the Supreme Court’s judgment. However, the governor allegedly instructed ministries and agencies to disregard all correspondence from the legislature.

George called on the public to hold Fubara accountable and demand that he “does the right thing in the interest of our dear state and its people.”

Commissioner responds to Assembly’s claims

In his response, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Barrister Joseph Johnson, accused the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly of habitually denying everything concerning the governor.

“It’s regrettable that it’s only the Assembly that is yet to receive the letter that is in the public domain,” Johnson said.

He stated that the governor followed all due diligence and protocols to ensure the letter reached the Assembly, adding, “They will continue to deny everything at their disposal.”