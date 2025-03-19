Rivers Assembly Backs Emergency Rule, Blames Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state following the protracted political crisis that has gripped the state for over a year.

President Tinubu on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Rivers following the prolonged political crisis and instability in the state.

The president also suspended the governor, his deputy and members of the state assembly.

He also nominated retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as the administrator of the state.

In a statement by its speaker, Martin Amaewhule, the Assembly blamed Fubara for his ‘despotic and tyrannical actions’ including serial disobedience of court judgments and orders, failure to govern in line with his oath of office, and unconstitutional obstruction of the legislative arm of government which precipitated the crisis.

“The Governor’s despotic and tyrannical actions, as confirmed by the courts, have unconstitutionally hindered the Rivers State House of Assembly from functioning, underlies the situation,” the speaker said.

Amaewhule described the president’s decision as being in the “best interest of the country” and urged residents to remain calm as the sole administrator takes charge.

“We assure you all, our constituents, that we would abide by this declaration even though it is not what we prayed for,” the statement reads.

“Mr. President has acted in the best interest of the country therefore, we call on you all to remain calm as the sole administrator appointed by the president assumes his duty in the best interest of our state and nation.”

Amaewhule assured constituents that the Assembly would abide by the declaration and called on the people of Rivers State to remain calm as the Sole Administrator, appointed by the President, assumes duty.

He expressed confidence that the Sole Administrator would act in the best interest of the state and the nation.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly pledges its full support to the Sole Administrator and will provide any assistance required to ensure the restoration of stability and effective governance in our dear state,” Amaewhule said.