Ritual killings: CP asks Ogun residents to report missing relatives

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has appealed to members of the general public whose relatives are missing to approach the command with their photographs.

This, he said, was for possible identification by a prime suspect responsible for cases of missing and alleged killings of persons in the state.

The command had last week paraded three additional suspects in connection with the alleged failed N200 million ritual killings involving a 35-year-old woman, Sulaimon Adijat.

Alamutu while giving an update on the investigation, paraded another two, identified as principal suspects.

The suspects are Adebayo Olamide Azeez, 35, and a female, Mariam Awuraji, 38.

Alamutu said the suspects had confessed to have been responsible for about ten missing individuals in the state.

He said the prime suspect had already identified one of the missing persons whose photographs were presented at the command as one of the victims of the gang’s ritual killing.

“A relative of one of the deceased on 23rd February 2024 came to the State Criminal Investigation Department after watching the press briefing on the television to identify a bag belonging to her sister, Olanrewaju Sarah Abosede who has been missing.

“The suspect identified the owner as among those they murdered,” Alamutu said.

The CP called on youths to desist from untoward behaviour and use social media and attendant technologies positively.

“The command is working assiduously to unravel the identity of other victims; therefore, any family who has its relative missing is advised to come forward with the missing person photograph to the State Criminal Department, Eleweran, Ogun State.

“The suspects have assured the police that they will recognise the victims they have killed if the photograph is seen,” he said.